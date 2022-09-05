By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 7:17

WATCH: Ukraine Armed Forces destroy Russian ammunition depot in Kharkiv region Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

Ukraine Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed yet another Russian ammunition depot in Kharkiv, Ukraine, as reported on Monday, September 5.

Video footage of the Ukraine destroying the Russian ammunition depot in Kharkiv region was shared oon Twitter:

“An exploding #Russian arms depot in #Kharkiv region.”

Another Twitter user shared footage on an Ukraine operational update that spoke of another ammunition depot allegedly being destroyed in Tomyna Balka:

“⚡️The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed a Russian ammunition depot in the area of Tomyna Balka in the south of Ukraine and a pontoon crossing near the village of Lvove.”

“The command post of the 35th Army in the Kakhovka district and two checkpoints of the battalion tactical groups of the 247th Airborne Assault Regimentb in the Mykolaiv district and the 126th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade in the Beryslav districts were hit.”

The news of a Russian ammunition depot being destroyed comes after Ukraine’s Air Force reportedly shot down a Russian “Cartograph drone” in Mykolaiv, as reported on Friday, September 2.

The full statement by Ukraine’s Air Force Command read:

“A HOSTILE DRONE WAS SHOT DOWN”

“Almost every day, the Rashi are trying to carry out air reconnaissance of the country’s north-east, actively targeting operational-tactical UAVs of various modifications.”

“On November 02, at about 09:00 a.m., a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle “Cartograph”, which is part of the “Ptero” family of unmanned aerial vehicles, was halted by the airborne surface-to-air missile unit of the Forces in the skies over Mykolaiv region.”

“The public photos show a camera with 12 cameras designed to make plans of the area.Glory to Ukraine!

We can do it!”

