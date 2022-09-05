By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 13:55

Winner announced: Montgo Golf Society plays for the Oliva Nova Cup. Montgo Golf Society

Sponsored by Oliva Nova Golf, Montgo Golf Society played for the Oliva Nova Cup on Friday, September 2.

The Director of Golf, Rafael Velasco Pedrol, presented the prizes.

The winner was Geoff Willcock with a fine return to form with 39 stableford points, in second place was Mick Farmer with 33 points.

We had 4 Nearest the Pin prizes with George Braddick picking up the goodies on hole 3, John Day on hole 9 in 3, Geoff Willcock on hole 14 in 3 and new member, Steve Belwitt, on hole 16.

Again this week we had no Two’s, so the stock of Montgo converted balls remain in tack.

Montgo Golf Society would like to thank the Director of Golf and his staff for all the support they have given throughout the year.

Montgo Golf Society have no competition next week but will have a €1 roll-up on Friday 9. Please book in as normal so we can obtain the right number of tee times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.