BREAKING: Zaporizhzhia NPP "operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards" Close
Trending:

Woman saved after swimming at sea for six hours 3km off Barcelona coast

By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 10:49

Woman saved after swimming at sea for six hours 3km off Barcelona coast Credit: Kert/Shutterstock.com

A woman has been saved after she was stranded at sea for six hours, three kilometres off the coast of Barcelona, as reported on Monday, September 5.

Emergency services reported they had saved a woman at sea three kilometres off the coast of Barcelona  early on Monday morning after she had been missing for several hours after going for a swim at Barceloneta beach in the Catalan capital .

The woman reportedly went in for a swim at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, and at 10 p.m. it was reported that she had not been seen coming out of the water, thus initiating the search.

She was located three kilometres from the coast after six hours in the water and has been taken to the Hospital del Mar.

Journalist Anna Punsi tweeted:

“LAST MINUTE: The girl that emergency teams have been looking for since last night in front of Barceloneta has been found ALIVE.”

“She has appeared 2 miles out to sea (3.2 kilometres) and has been found by the crew of a merchant ship. She has been in the water for more than 6 hours. She has been admitted to the Hospital del Mar.”

The news follows reports that a man drowned at the Faro de Cullera beach on the Costa Brava, despite efforts by the lifeguards to revive him.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading