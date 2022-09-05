By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 10:49

Woman saved after swimming at sea for six hours 3km off Barcelona coast Credit: Kert/Shutterstock.com

A woman has been saved after she was stranded at sea for six hours, three kilometres off the coast of Barcelona, as reported on Monday, September 5.

Emergency services reported they had saved a woman at sea three kilometres off the coast of Barcelona early on Monday morning after she had been missing for several hours after going for a swim at Barceloneta beach in the Catalan capital .

The woman reportedly went in for a swim at around 8 p.m. on Sunday, and at 10 p.m. it was reported that she had not been seen coming out of the water, thus initiating the search.

She was located three kilometres from the coast after six hours in the water and has been taken to the Hospital del Mar.

Journalist Anna Punsi tweeted:

“LAST MINUTE: The girl that emergency teams have been looking for since last night in front of Barceloneta has been found ALIVE.”

“She has appeared 2 miles out to sea (3.2 kilometres) and has been found by the crew of a merchant ship. She has been in the water for more than 6 hours. She has been admitted to the Hospital del Mar.”

ÚLTIMA HORA: Localitzada VIVA la noia que els equips d’emergència buscaven des d’anit davant de la Barceloneta.Ha aparegut a 2 milles mar endins (3’2 quilòmetres) i l’ha trobat la tripulació d’un vaixell mercant. Ha estat més de 6h a l’aigua. Està ingressada a l’Hospital del Mar. pic.twitter.com/ttCWPBVs4k — Anna Punsí (@punsix) September 5, 2022

The news follows reports that a man drowned at the Faro de Cullera beach on the Costa Brava, despite efforts by the lifeguards to revive him.

