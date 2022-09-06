By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 14:00

Alicante commences cleaning of ravines and sewers in case of a 'Gota Fria' storm. Image: ID-VIDEO/Shutterstock.com

Costa Blanca’s Alicante City Council has gone into ‘Gota Fría’ mode in view of the risk of episodes of torrential rainfall that are common in the autumn.

Municipal workers will spend the week commencing Monday, September 5, working on cleaning the Aguamarga ravine and also the Albufereta ravine.

Municipal Water staff are also checking the state of cleanliness of the scuppers and sewers, while contracted cleaning services, Lokimica, is carrying out pest and rodent control treatments, Alicante Town Hall has confirmed.

The councillor for Street Cleaning and Waste Management, Manuel Villar, explained that “we are working together and in coordination so that all the evacuation systems work perfectly in the event of torrential rains.

“This is to avoid risks to the population in the event of episodes of cold drops due to the warming of the Mediterranean Sea,” he added.

At the same time, workers from Aguas Municipalizadas de Alicante are also checking the scuppers and sewers to ensure that they are in the best-operating conditions in the event of torrential rains such as those occurring in other provinces.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.