By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 12:23

Body found in burnt car after forest fire in Albaladejo del Cuende, Cuenca Credit: Lumppini/Shutterstock.com

The body was found, during the extinguishing of a forest fire in the municipality of Albaladejo del Cuende in Cuenca, inside a burnt vehicle on Monday, September 5 according to sources consulted by ‘Las Noticias de Cuenca’.

Following the discovery of the body in Alabaladejo del Cuende, Cuenca, the Judicial Police Unit of the Guardia Civil of Cuenca and its Crime Laboratory are investigating the facts, as confirmed by the Guardia Civil to the Spanish newspaper.

The discovery of the body took place in the vicinity of the river Júcar, in the area of La Perca, and the alert was issued shortly after 6.pm.

Following the location of the body, which has not yet been identified, the Central Regional Fire Operational Centre and the Civil Guard of Cuenca and Emergencies 112 were mobilised.

The news follows reports of firefighters making a shocking discovery on Thursday, September 1, whilst tackling a grass fire in the Villarrubia district of Cordoba.

A charred body was found during the course of extinguishing the blaze.

The fire crew were called out shortly before 7am after the burning field had been reported in the El Alamillo area.

Specifically, the fire was on Calle Los Abetos. A 54-year-old man is known to have been living in a house on the plot of land where the fire occurred.

