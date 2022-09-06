All change at the top: Boris says goodbye as Liz meets Queen ‘Liz

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 17:01

All change at the top: Boris says bye as Liz meets Liz. Image: Royal Family/Twitter

BORIS Johnson has said goodbye to the nation as the UK’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss met with Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday, September 6.

Following her Conservative leadership election victory on Monday, September 5, Liz Truss met with the Queen to be sworn in as the new Prime Minister of the UK.

The new Prime Minister met with the Queen at Balmoral while Boris bid farewell to the nation via a goodbye speech.

“I say to my fellow Conservatives, it’s time for politics to be over, folks,” Johnson said outside No 10 on Tuesday, September 6.

“It’s time for us all to get behind Liz Truss and her team, and her programme, and deliver for the people of this country.

“Because that is what the people of this country want. That’s what they need.”

Mr Johnson added: “On the subject of bouncing around in future careers, let me say that I am now like one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function.

“I will now be gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough and I will be offering this government nothing but the most fervent support.”

The Royal Family’s Twitter account posted a picture of the Queen meeting the new PM.

“The Queen received Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle today,” the caption read.

“Her Majesty asked her to form a new Administration. Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and was appointed Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Ms Truss is the 15th Prime Minister to serve during Her Majesty’s reign. The first was Winston Churchill in 1952.