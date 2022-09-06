BREAKING NEWS: Shooting incident reported in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada Close
Trending:

BREAKING: Cabinet clear-out begins as Liz Truss axes Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps

By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 19:34

Cabinet clear-out begins as Liz Truss axes Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps

The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired both Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps from the cabinet.

 

Within an hour of stepping inside No10 Downing Street, Liz Truss has today, Tuesday, September 6, started her expected clear-out of high-profile cabinet ministers. She went straight for the big guns, with Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor – who was also the deputy Prime Minister – being fired along with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

More members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet are expected to follow them out of the door during the course of today. The PM is due to announce who will be filling the vacant senior positions during a cabinet meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Nadine Dorries, the Culture Minister, already handed in their resignations to Boris Johnson yesterday. The latter is rumoured to be lined up for a seat in the House of Lords.

Raab had been very vocal in his support for Rishi Sunak in the leadership campaign so it is no big surprise to see him ousted. It is believed that Shapps was offered the chance to stay, but in a different role, which he reportedly turned down.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading