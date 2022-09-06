BREAKING: Cabinet clear-out begins as Liz Truss axes Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps

By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 19:34
Cabinet clear-out begins as Liz Truss axes Dominic Raab and Grant Shapps
Within an hour of stepping inside No10 Downing Street, Liz Truss has today, Tuesday, September 6, started her expected clear-out of high-profile cabinet ministers. She went straight for the big guns, with Dominic Raab, the Justice Secretary and Lord Chancellor – who was also the deputy Prime Minister – being fired along with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.
More members of Boris Johnson’s cabinet are expected to follow them out of the door during the course of today. The PM is due to announce who will be filling the vacant senior positions during a cabinet meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7.
Home Secretary Priti Patel, and Nadine Dorries, the Culture Minister, already handed in their resignations to Boris Johnson yesterday. The latter is rumoured to be lined up for a seat in the House of Lords.
It has been a privilege to serve as Transport Secretary; a job I loved. Now I look forward to being a strong, independent voice on the backbenches, developing policies that will further the Conservative cause and the interests of my constituents in Welwyn Hatfield.
— Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 6, 2022
Raab had been very vocal in his support for Rishi Sunak in the leadership campaign so it is no big surprise to see him ousted. It is believed that Shapps was offered the chance to stay, but in a different role, which he reportedly turned down.
Thanks to the brilliant MoJ team for all their hard work over the last year. Good luck to the new PM and her team. I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches.
— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 6, 2022
