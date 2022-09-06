By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 21:16

Liz Truss announces the appointment of more new Cabinet members

Liz Truss hired and fired several cabinet ministers on her first day at No10 Downing Street.

On her first day today, Tuesday, September 6, as the 56th British Prime Minister, Liz Truss has been busy hiring and firing cabinet ministers. Several of Rishi Sunak’s highest-profile supports have been removed, to be replaced by ministers who showed their backing for Ms Truss in the leadership race.

Swinging the political axe, Justice Secretary and deputy PM Dominic Raab is gone, along with Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps. Therese Coffey will step up to the role of deputy PM, as well as becoming the Health Secretary in place of Steve Barclay.

James Cleverly is the new Foreign Secretary, while Kwasi Kwarteng will take the vacant role of Chancellor of the Exchequer. Suella Braverman replaces Priti Patel as Home Secretary, after the resignation yesterday, Monday, September 5, of Ms Patel.

The Tory party will have its first-ever chief whip, in the form of Wendy Morton. She will have the task of keeping the Conservatives in line.

George Eustice, the Environment Secretary also fell foul of Liz Truss’s changes, as did the Northern Ireland secretary, Shailesh Vara. Greg Clark, the levelling-up secretary has also gone, along with Andrew Stephenson, the Tory party chairman. Johnny Mercer, the veteran’s minister announced that he had been ‘relieved of his duties, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

