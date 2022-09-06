By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 2:25

Nadine Dorries quits the UK government cabinet

Nadine Dorries has followed Priti Patel in resigning from the UK government cabinet.

Late on Monday, September 5, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries followed the lead taken earlier in the day by Home Secretary Priti Patel and resigned from the government.

Dorries was a close ally of outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson and held the position of UK Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). It is believed that she turned down a request from new PM Liz Truss to remain as a part of her cabinet, so she will instead return to the backbenches.

According to the Daily Mail, a close friend of Ms Dorries told them: ‘Nadine has agonised over this as she is 100 per cent supportive of Liz. But she has decided now is the right time to leave Cabinet’

Since 2005, Nadine has been the MP for Mid Bedfordshire, but it has been rumoured that before he leaves office, Boris Johnson will give her a peerage. If that happens then it will lead to a by-election in the constituency.

Away from politics, the politician who grew up on a Liverpool council estate raised eyebrows in 2012 by appearing as a contestant on ITV’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’ show in the Australian jungle. She was subsequently the first celebrity to be voted off, and was later suspended from being an MP for not declaring the fees she received for appearing on the show, before being reinstated in May, 2013.

As an author, Nadine has penned 15 novels, selling in excess of 2.5 million copies of her books since 2014. After becoming part of the cabinet, she was prohibited from making any new book deals, but she is now free to go back to that line if she wants.

