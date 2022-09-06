ISIS claim responsibility for suicide bombing outside Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan

By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 11:32

BREAKING UPDATE: Two Russian diplomats killed in suicide bombing outside Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan Credit: Twitter @nexta_tv

Update 11.32 (September 6) ISIS have claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Afghanistan.

The terrorist group known as ISIS have claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing in Afghanistan

Anatoly Anatov Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation took to Facebook to write:

“Condolences regarding the terrorist attack in Kabul”

“Dear friends, Today, an inhuman terrorist act claimed the lives of two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission in Afghanistan.”

“On behalf of the entire staff of the Embassy in the United States and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families and friends of our comrades who died as a result of this tragedy. We share the grief of their families.”

“The colleagues, who courageously and selflessly fulfilled their duty in a very difficult working environment, will stay in our memory forever.”

“We resolutely condemn what happened in the capital of Afghanistan. The mastermind behind the attack will face due punishment.”

“These events clearly demonstrate that the fight against terrorism must be carried out through the efforts of the entire world community.”

“A.Antonov”

Update 12.21.pm (September 5) Two Russian diplomats have reportedly been killed in the suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The Russian Foreign Ministry reported the news on their official Twitter:

⚡️On September 5 an unidentified terrorist activated an explosive device in the direct vicinity of the entrance to the Consular Department of the @RusEmbassyKabul. ❗️ The explosion killed two employees of the diplomatic mission. 🔗 https://t.co/ByoJn5emL2 pic.twitter.com/13Hal9wyr1 — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) September 5, 2022

The full statement read:

“On September 5, at 10:50 am Kabul time, an unidentified terrorist activated an explosive device in the direct vicinity of the entrance to the Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Kabul.”

“The explosion killed two employees of the diplomatic mission; there are casualties among citizens of Afghanistan as well.”

“The Russian Embassy is in close contact with Afghanistan’s security services, which are conducting an investigation.”

Original 9.56.am (September 5) A suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan has reportedly caused over 20 casualties, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The news of the suicide bombing outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, was shared on Twitter:

“‼️Police in #Kabul reports that a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of the #Russian Embassy.”

“There is no information on the number of casualties.”

‼️Police in #Kabul reports that a suicide bomber blew himself up at the gate of the #Russian Embassy. There is no information on the number of casualties. pic.twitter.com/VGvnGO6wUH — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) September 5, 2022

“There was a powerful explosion in Kabul outside the gates of the Russian Embassy, staged by a suicide bomber.”

“Residents report that a large number of ambulances are en route to the scene.”

⚡️ There was a powerful explosion in Kabul outside the gates of the Russian Embassy, staged by a suicide bomber. Residents report that a large number of ambulances are en route to the scene. 👉Subscribe https://t.co/zTqgQwBH3x pic.twitter.com/lrS7ErazZ5 — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 5, 2022

“BREAKING: Suicide explosion at Darul Aman road outside the Russian embassy in Kabul. As per initial unconfirmed reports, Russian diplomats and Afghans are among those killed and wounded. #Afghanistan”

BREAKING: Suicide explosion at Darul Aman road outside the Russian embassy in Kabul. As per initial unconfirmed reports, Russian diplomats and Afghans are among those killed and wounded. #Afghanistan https://t.co/AWxBxRSfT5 — FJ (@Natsecjeff) September 5, 2022

The suicide bomber reportedly blew himself up outside the Russian embassy in Kabul, while waiting in line for visas. The official number of casualties is still unknown.

The death toll at the Russian embassy has been reported by Afghan media to possibly be as high as 20 people. These are the preliminary figures.

The attack outside the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul took place as a member of the section came out to read out a list of those waiting in line for a visa, Afghan media reported.

According to journalist Bilal Sarwari, at least two diplomats were killed.

In addition a Russian diplomat and a Russian embassy guard were injured in the explosion according to Russian media.

The news follows reports that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Ukraine is now operating at risk of violating radiation and fire safety standards, as reported on Monday, September 5.

