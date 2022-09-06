By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 15:04

BREAKING NEWS: Russian commandant hospitalised after car bomb explosion in occupied Berdyansk, Ukraine Credit: Telegram @brdVP

Russian commandant Artem Bardin has reportedly been hospitalised after a car bomb explosion in Russian-occupied Berdyansk, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Artem Bardin, the city commandant of Russian-occupied Berdyansk, Ukraine, was involved in a car bomb explosion that reportedly ended up in his hospitalisation.

Video footage of the aftermath was shared on Twitter:

“In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, a car belonging to the city commandant was blown up, after which a shootout took place. At least one person is in the hospital, the so-called “regional authorities” reported.”

⚡️In the temporarily occupied Berdyansk, a car belonging to the city commandant was blown up, after which a shootout took place. At least one person is in the hospital, the so-called "regional authorities" reported. 👉Subscribe @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/iQ3JwnoMuw — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 6, 2022

Another Twitter user posted further footage:

“BREAKING The Ukrainian army just struck an area near an administrative building in Russian-controlled Berdyansk, in the Zaporozhye region.”

“The blast reportedly came from a car bomb, which targeted the commandant of Berdyansk. Authorities in Zaporozhye say this is a terror attack.”

BREAKING The Ukrainian army just struck an area near an administrative building in Russian-controlled Berdyansk, in the Zaporozhye region. The blast reportedly came from a car bomb, which targeted the commandant of Berdyansk. Authorities in Zaporozhye say this is a terror attack. pic.twitter.com/haRyYdU8qu — Fiorella Isabel (@FiorellaIsabelM) September 6, 2022

“Social media post photos of the car of Artem Bardin, the “commandant” of temporarily occupied Berdiansk.”

“He was taken to the hospital. Russian media report that he is in serious condition.”

⚡️ Social media post photos of the car of Artem Bardin, the "commandant" of temporarily occupied Berdiansk. He was taken to the hospital. Russian media report that he is in serious condition. 👉Subscribe @Flash_news_ua https://t.co/sdUQEqElBV pic.twitter.com/J8HPOMDpDi — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 6, 2022

Local Berdyansk telegram channel brdVP stated:

“The occupier’s media reported that the car of the city commandant was blown up in Berdyansk. At least one person is in hospital.”

“According to the occupiers: ‼️Today, on August 6, in the very center of Berdyansk, near the building of the Military-Civilian Administration, the car of the city commandant Artem Bardin was blown up‼️”

“As a result of the explosion, the city commandant was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors are providing him with the necessary medical care.”

“The explosion also damaged three civilian cars, in which no one was in them.”

The news comes after Russian-appointed head of the Zaporizhzhia regional state administration, Ivan Sushko, was killed in a car bomb explosion, as reported by member of the Zaporizhzhya regional state administration’s main council, Volodymyr Rogov, on Wednesday, August 24.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.