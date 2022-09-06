By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 15:27

BREAKING NEWS: Shooting incident reported in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada

A shooting incident has been reported in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

The news of a shooting incident in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada was quickly shared on Twitter:

🚨#BREAKING: Reports of shots fired in the municipality of Britannia, #Saskatchewan. Province-wide dangerous persons alert issued. pic.twitter.com/8nJrXDv0Sf — Breaking News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) September 6, 2022

An official alert issued by the SK Royal Canadian Mounted Police read:

“Critical Alert – Civil Emergency

From: SK Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Issued: Tue Sep 06 7:06 AM 2022

Ends: Wed Sep 07 7:00 AM 2022

Affected Area”

“Province of Saskatchewan”

“Maidstone RCMP investigating reports of shots fired at residence in the RM of Brittania from a black, newer model Ford Mustang.”

“Same vehicle suspected of shots fired at a residence in Lloydminster, attempted fuel theft in RM of Britannia. At this time, it’s not believed to be connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation.”

“Instructions”:

“If in the area, seek immediate shelter/shelter in place. Do not leave a secure location. Do not approach suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report sightings of vehicle or info to police or 9 1 1.”

The news follows yet another shooting incident that was reported by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at Witchekan Lake First Nation in the Saskatchewan province of Canada.

It was reported at the Witchekan Lake First Nation in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Canadian Mounted Police sources in the town of Spiritwood announced via its official Twitter account that shots had been fired.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.