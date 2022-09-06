Two dead and multiple homes destroyed by flames in Californian wildfire

UPDATE: One of Saskatchewan mass stabbing incident suspects FOUND DEAD Close
By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 5:00

A wildfire that broke out in the Californian city of Hemet has killed two people and destroyed at least seven homes.

 

A massive wildfire that broke out near the Californian city of Hemet this Tuesday, September 6, has already claimed the lives of two people and left another injured. Seven structures have also been destroyed, with several more damaged, according to the Riverside County Fire Department on its Twitter account update.

The blaze is reported to already cover around 700 acres and is spreading quickly along the foot of the San Jacinto mountains area. Only about five per cent of the fire has been contained so far.

Local reports say that one person has suffered burns. Homeowners have been issued with an evacuation order by the Californian Fire Authorities for properties from Stetson Ave, to Fairview Ave, and from Polly Butte Rd to S State Rd.

Orange County Fire Authority has deployed five appliances to the scene. The blaze is also being tackled aerially by multiple firefighting aircraft dispatched from across the state, as they try to prevent the flames from spreading.

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

