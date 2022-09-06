By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 5:00

Two dead and multiple homes destroyed by flames in Californian wildfire

A wildfire that broke out in the Californian city of Hemet has killed two people and destroyed at least seven homes.

A massive wildfire that broke out near the Californian city of Hemet this Tuesday, September 6, has already claimed the lives of two people and left another injured. Seven structures have also been destroyed, with several more damaged, according to the Riverside County Fire Department on its Twitter account update.

The blaze is reported to already cover around 700 acres and is spreading quickly along the foot of the San Jacinto mountains area. Only about five per cent of the fire has been contained so far.

#FairviewFire [UPDATE] 7:45 pm – The fire is currently 700 acres and 5% contained. There have been 2 confirmed civilian fatalities and 1 civilian injury. 7 structures have been destroyed and several more damaged. pic.twitter.com/0zCfAevz5B — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 6, 2022

🚨#BREAKING: Large Brush fire has broken out with multiple homes on fire 📌#Hemet l #California Right now Multiple firefighters and authorities are dealing with A 500-acre brush fire that has broken out near Hemet CA with at least 6 structures on fire pic.twitter.com/jHVFQKq5Wx — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) September 6, 2022

Local reports say that one person has suffered burns. Homeowners have been issued with an evacuation order by the Californian Fire Authorities for properties from Stetson Ave, to Fairview Ave, and from Polly Butte Rd to S State Rd.

Orange County Fire Authority has deployed five appliances to the scene. The blaze is also being tackled aerially by multiple firefighting aircraft dispatched from across the state, as they try to prevent the flames from spreading.

If you see smoke in the sky it’s coming from the Fairview Fire in Hemet. There is not a fire in the #OC, and the fire is not a threat to OC. We have sent a strike team (5 engines & a leader) to assist. pic.twitter.com/bfOo43ih1M — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) September 6, 2022

2 miles away Fairview fire east Hemet ca pic.twitter.com/0PX2GA6z3R — M1zzy (@ItsM1zzy) September 6, 2022

