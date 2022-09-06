BREAKING NEWS: Unidentified person shoots at Russia’s Moscow City Court building

By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 19:01

BREAKING: Unidentified person shoots at Russia's Moscow City Court building Credit: Pavel L Photo and Video/Shutterstock.com

Russia’s Moscow City Court building has reportedly been shot at by an unidentified person as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

An unidentified person fired at Russia’s Moscow City Court building according to reports by Russian media Enews112.

“The bullet marks in the window on the 6th floor were discovered by employees who had come out of their leave. Preliminarily, the shots were fired from an air gun.”

“At least three shots were fired. The police are conducting a check-up,” stated the news agency.

The news follows reports of Russian commandant Artem Bardin being hospitalised after a car bomb explosion in Russian-occupied Berdyansk, Ukraine, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

