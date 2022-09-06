By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 10:23

WATCH: Bridge collapses in DR Congo during the inauguration ceremony. Image: @AfricaFactsZone/Twitter

A VIDEO circulating online showing a bridge collapsing in DR Congo during the inauguration ceremony has gone viral and led to hundreds of comments.

The video shared by Twitter account @AfricaFactsZone shows the moment a bridge, which was being commissioned in DR Congo by local officials, collapses with local dignitaries on it.

It has amassed over 3k retweets and 11k likes so far.

“Bridge collapses while being commissioned in DR Congo,” the Twitter account wrote alongside the first of two videos.

The collapse occurs as the suited official cuts the ribbon.

The video led to a range of comments.

One person wrote: “Don’t be surprised if the cost of this bridge is more than a million dollars of taxpayers’ money. Here is the Zimbabwean counterpart, honourable Patrick Chinamasa of Zanu pf government opening a bin.”

1/3: Don't be surprised if the cost of this bridge is more than a million dollars of taxpayers money. Here is the Zimbabwean counter part ,honourable Patrick Chinamasa of Zanu pf government opening a bin 🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VO5qKKqmO7 — CaptainThomasSankara (@CaptainThomasS2) September 5, 2022

Another wrote: “Imran Khan inaugurating trees planted inside a hotel built illegally over a river about to flood.”

Imran Khan inaugurating trees planted inside a hotel built illegally over a river about to flood https://t.co/vHq36urrXM — Shayk🪁🌳🚉🚴🏽🏙🏎 (@ShaykShack) September 6, 2022

“Welcome to Congo 🤣🤣” said another.

“It’s like the ribbon was the one holding the bridge together 😂😂😂😂😂” another person said.

It's like the ribbon was the one holding the bridge together 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Qsgmjsizm3 — sharon shaz kutosi (@sharonshazk) September 6, 2022

While another person wrote: “Butifal African engineering.”

Butifal African engineering. https://t.co/Xy4BAbSngE — Rieb van Janbeeck (@RiebvJanbeeck) September 6, 2022

The viral video of the bridge collapse in DR Congo comes after another made the rounds on social media showing a young girl left heartbroken at a Spanish football game.

The heartbreaking video shared on Wednesday, August 24, shows a young girl crying after the mascot of Malaga Football Club failed to give her a high-five.

Believed to have been captured at Malaga’s last home game against Las Palmas on Monday, August 22, the video shows Súper Boke, Málaga CF’s new official mascot as of January 2022, high-fiving another youngster but failing to do the same for the young girl.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.