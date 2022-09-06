British resident drowns at Can Pere Antoni beach in Mallorca’s Palma

By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 20:15

Image of Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma, Mallorca. Credit: Google maps - Juan Parejo

A 78-year-old Turkish man, a resident in the UK, drowned at Can Pere Antoni beach in Mallorca’s capital city, Palma.

A 78-year-old man drowned this afternoon, Tuesday, September 6, while swimming in the sea at Can Pere Antoni beach in Palma, the capital of the Balearic island, Mallorca. The deceased was on holiday at the popular tourist destination.

The man was of Turkish origin but resident in the United Kingdom. He was spotted floating in the water at around 4pm, clearly in need of rescuing. Lifeguards on duty at the beach rushed to recover his unconscious body from the sea and attempted to revive him.

Their attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation manoeuvres sadly proved futile, as did the efforts of medics when they arrived on the scene. The man was pronounced dead at the beach and a routine investigation has subsequently been initiated to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatality, as reported by mirror.co.uk.

This is the second such death on the island of Mallorca in three days. Yesterday, Monday, September 5, an elderly man passed away at another beach while swimming in the sea. The incident occurred during the early hours of the afternoon, at the beach of Son Caliu, in Palmanova. It is believed that the man was in the water swimming when he suddenly got into difficulty for as yet unknown reasons.

