Christmas returns with another new album from Sir Cliff Richard

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 September 2022 • 10:15

Christmas with Cliff - Image Instagram @cliffrichardnews

The return of Christmas with another new album from Sir Cliff Richard, the first in nearly two decades.

Announced today Tuesday, September 6 the album will go on sale in November and will include both festive classics and some new songs.

Now 81, Sir Cliff recorded his first song in Abbey Road Studios back in 1958. This album, however, was recorded in Criteria Studios in Miami, Florida.

Although the two are more than 4,000 miles apart, he said the experience was the same: “I felt that I was in a world of my own.”

Working with producers Sam Hollander and Chris Walden, Sir Cliff said: “They guided me through the well-known Christmas songs and freed me to sing them my way.

“They had differing approaches to the songs that I asked them to produce for me, and they gave this album the dynamics that I had hoped for.

“This album is not just mine – it belongs to all of us involved in creating it, and I hope that we add a little something special to your Christmas season.”

Cliff announces new album which will be released at Christmas.#CliffRichard #NewAlbum pic.twitter.com/c1MgdcvL3F — Cliff Richard News (@SirCliffNews) June 5, 2022

The album “Christmas with Cliff” includes new classics such as Sleigh Ride, Joy to the World, When A Child Is Born and Jingle Bell Rock and some new songs. The new songs include First Christmas, Six Days After Christmas (Happy New Year), and Heart Of Christmas.

Sir Cliff last topped the Christmas charts back in 1991, will he do it again?

Fans will eagerly await the new album as Christmas returns with Sir Cliff Richard.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.