By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 15:44

Citizens in China allegedly sleeping on streets after QR codes prevent entry to apartments Credit: Twitter @BernieSpofforth

Citizens in Shenzhen, China, have reportedly been forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes prevented entry to their apartments, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

The news of China’s citizens forced to sleep on the streets after their QR codes locked them out of their homes was shared on Twitter:

“CHINA – Numerous reports coming through of citizens having to sleep on the streets in Shenzhen because they missed PCR tests and QR codes showing red, prevented them from entering their apartment.”

CHINA – Numerous reports coming through of citizens having to sleep on the streets in Shenzhen because they missed PCR tests and QR codes showing red, prevented them from entering their apartment. pic.twitter.com/DzdBslNa1Q — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) September 6, 2022

One user commented on the possibility that the video showing citizens locked out of their homes due to their QR code could be false : “This could be staged @BernieSpofforth.. so hard to trust media, but if true, absolutely apalling! 💙”

To which another replied: “Let’s check? @songpinganq Can you confirm this ?”

Let’s check ? @songpinganq Can you confirm this ? — ugg hater of hackney (@ugghater) September 6, 2022

Two further users debated:

“A billion Chinese people and they don’t run up in those government offices 🤦🏾‍♂️”

To which another user responded: “Just goes to show how powerful fear is.”

I always think that too. Just goes to show how powerful fear is. — Jay No Z (@Jay_No_Z) September 6, 2022

The claims that Chinese citizens in Shenzhen have been forced to sleep on the streets due to their QR codes locking them out of their apartments follows China reporting the discovery of a new zoonotic virus known as the “Langya” henipavirus, as reported on Tuesday, August 9.

A huge 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit China’s Luding County, on Monday, September 5.

