By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 16:30

Costa Blanca's Alcoy to refurbish the Font Roja Chapel at a cost of €47,547. Image: Alcoy Town Hall

The planned action will consist of the refurbishment and improvement of the Font Roja Chapel in Alcoy.

Alicante Town Hall will finance 50 per cent of the rehabilitation plan for municipal monuments and churches, Alcoy Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.

The Rehabilitation of Municipal Monuments and Churches offers grants of up to 50 per cent for cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

Various works will be carried out, such as repairing the roof tiles, repairing the exterior crack, treating damp, repairing the pavement, painting, the electrical network, the exterior drainage of the waste water drainage network, and the formation of a ramp at the entrance to the chapel with an exterior non-slip safety coating, among others.

The Councillor for Festivals, Carolina Ortiz, confirmed that “The Hermitage is an emblematic place in our city, and with these works, we will prevent its deterioration.”

She added: “The chapel will be restored so that it can be enjoyed by the people of Alcoy and the many visitors to the Font Roja area.”

