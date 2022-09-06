By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 16:30
Costa Blanca's Alcoy to refurbish the Font Roja Chapel at a cost of €47,547. Image: Alcoy Town Hall
Alicante Town Hall will finance 50 per cent of the rehabilitation plan for municipal monuments and churches, Alcoy Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.
The Rehabilitation of Municipal Monuments and Churches offers grants of up to 50 per cent for cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.
Various works will be carried out, such as repairing the roof tiles, repairing the exterior crack, treating damp, repairing the pavement, painting, the electrical network, the exterior drainage of the waste water drainage network, and the formation of a ramp at the entrance to the chapel with an exterior non-slip safety coating, among others.
The Councillor for Festivals, Carolina Ortiz, confirmed that “The Hermitage is an emblematic place in our city, and with these works, we will prevent its deterioration.”
She added: “The chapel will be restored so that it can be enjoyed by the people of Alcoy and the many visitors to the Font Roja area.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.