By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 15:54

Costa Blanca's Altea plans to revitalise and boost local businesses. Image: Altea Town Hall

Altea Town Hall has confirmed that residents have already downloaded 50 per cent of consumer vouchers within the opening 24 hours.

The Consumer Vouchers campaign aims to revitalise and boost the local business in the Altea area by encouraging consumer spending.

The vouchers, which offer a 50 per cent discount on purchases in participating establishments, are worth €20, €50, €100 and €200, of which each person pays half the value and the government contributes the other half.

The councillor of Commerce, Miguel de la Hoz, confirmed that it is estimated that about 1,200 people have already joined this campaign organised by Altea Council with the subsidy of the Town Hall of Alicante.

The FACPYME, Federacion Alacantina de Comercio de la Pime, will be in Altea for two days, on September 13 and 14, to help seniors download the vouchers or provide them physically.

To get this help, call Altea Town Hall at noon or on September 14, or pop into the Social Centre for the Elderly in the afternoon.

Digital vouchers can be purchased until 5 October at the following link: http://www.alteabonoconsumo.es/

