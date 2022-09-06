By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 13:10
Costa Blanca's Benidorm carries out an extraordinary cleaning campaign. Image: Benidorm Town Hall
The councillor of Street Cleaning, Jose Ramon Gonzalez de Zarate, explained that “2022 has been a summer of maximum tourist occupancy, in which, precisely because of this overcrowding, maintenance work has been more complex,” Benidorm Town Hall confirmed.
Jose continued: “Despite the significant special reinforcement device that has operated throughout the summer season, with 51 ‘extra’ operators, more vans, more pressure washers and more irrigation and washing tanks maintenance work has been more complex”.
During the summer “cleaning has been intensified at the busiest points, and although action has been taken throughout the city, it has not been possible to do so in all corners with the same depth and thoroughness as at other times of the year.”
Jose continued: “Hence, now that the occupation and the volume of people have decreased, we can allocate more means to this extraordinary campaign and reach all points of the municipal area, including peripheral green areas.”
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
