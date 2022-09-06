Costa Blanca’s Gandia goes back in time with its “Fira i Festes” (Fair and Festivals)

By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 15:34

Jose Manuel Prieto, Mayor of Gandia, said activities will be available for all ages. Image: Gandia Town Hall

Gandia’s Fira d’enguany will begin on September 23 and will last until October 8.

Three exhibitions linked to the Jubilee Year in honour of Saint Francis Borgia, patron saint of the city, will be inaugurated the week commencing September 12, Gandia Town Hall confirmed.

Jose Manuel Prieto, Mayor of Gandia, said: “It is designed to be a place to relax, to enjoy our streets and squares, where, at practically any time of day, we can find activities for all ages.”

“It is a fair for everyone, with the added bonus that it will start earlier and finish later than usual.”

The Mayor added: “After two years of suspensions and restraint (because of the pandemic), we deserve to have a fair that is fully normal and which, moreover, we want to be open, participatory, popular and designed for all audiences, with new spaces and a wide range of activities.”

“The Fira de l’enguany is a Valencian fair and a local fair where the participation of groups from our city is very important, many Valencian companies will feel represented,” he confirmed.

