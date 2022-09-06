By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 17:00

Costa Blanca's Sax Moors and Christians to parade in Alagon (Zaragoza). Image: Sax Town Hall

In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the twinning of Sax (Alicante) and Alagon (Zaragoza) will be joining forces on September 9.

Since the twinning was formalised relations between the two municipalities have been growing, Sax Town Hall has confirmed.

The bond is so established that every year there have been exchanges since the twinning, except for the interruptions caused by the covid pandemic.

The official delegation which is composed of around 200 people from Sax will travel to Alagon on September 9 to participate in the festivities.

The councillor for Fiestas de San Blas, Jose Martínez, estimates that “there will be many more.” “It is more likely that there will be around 300 people, including relatives of the festival goers who are going to participate and neighbours who are going to travel individually.”

The Mayor of Sax, Laura Estevan, commented: "We are very excited to be able to return to normality (following the pandemic) and recover this beautiful tradition of two towns that every day feel more united."

