Dr Fauci claims annually updated mRNA covid injections required for most of population Credit: Twitter @disclosetv

Dr Anthony Fauci has gone viral after claiming that an annually updated mRNA covid injections is likely required for the majority of the population, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Video footage of Dr Fauci making the claims on annual mRNA covid injections went viral on Twitter:

“MORE – “However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19,” Fauci added.”

MORE – "However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19," Fauci added. pic.twitter.com/cl0KG0DsMr — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022

One user replied:

“More frequent vaccination. In 2019 that statement would have gotten the head of the NIH laughed out of a job”

Further twitter users criticised the comments:

Dr fauci is wrong, as usual. The new variants are less virulent. We are near herd immunity. The new.boosters, like the vaccine, have little to no efficacy. https://t.co/shbnFN3vYq — GenX Deplorable Scientist (@piggylou73) September 6, 2022

That’s because the United States government owns the vaccine and Dr. Fauci😡 — McCool🇺🇸 Fatima/Lourdes #STOPHUMANTRAFFICKING! (@MccoolPatrician) September 6, 2022

Since he is THE Covid coordinator He will make sure that he stays " RIGHT " no matter what Fauci hoped and believed in the vaccine He believes its from God I guess that makes them both untouchable, for now — B L A C K (@Quant_111) September 6, 2022

Yet not one democrat or fauci ever wants to make China responsible for something so awful you need a yearly vaccine for it? — Bonnie (@BonBee81) September 6, 2022

The news of potential yearly mRNA injections comes after Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday, August 22: “I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.”

In addition Dr Anthony Fauci joked and mocked conspiracy theorists stating that he “developed the ancestral model strain” of the virus that causes Covid, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

