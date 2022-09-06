BREAKING NEWS: Shooting incident reported in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada Close
Dr Fauci claims annually updated mRNA covid injections required for most of population

By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 18:50

Dr Fauci claims annually updated mRNA covid injections required for most of population Credit: Twitter @disclosetv

Dr Anthony Fauci has gone viral after claiming that an annually updated mRNA covid injections is likely required for the majority of the population, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Video footage of Dr Fauci making the claims on annual mRNA covid injections went viral on Twitter:

“NOW – Outgoing Fauci claims annually updated mRNA injections are likely required for most of the population.”

“MORE – “However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19,” Fauci added.”

One user replied:

“More frequent vaccination. In 2019 that statement would have gotten the head of the NIH laughed out of a job”

Further twitter users criticised the comments:

The news of potential yearly mRNA injections comes after Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday, August 22: “I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.”

In addition Dr Anthony Fauci joked and mocked conspiracy theorists stating that he “developed the ancestral model strain” of the virus that causes Covid, as reported on Thursday, August 11.

