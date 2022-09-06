By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 18:50
Dr Fauci claims annually updated mRNA covid injections required for most of population
Credit: Twitter @disclosetv
Video footage of Dr Fauci making the claims on annual mRNA covid injections went viral on Twitter:
“NOW – Outgoing Fauci claims annually updated mRNA injections are likely required for most of the population.”
“MORE – “However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19,” Fauci added.”
MORE – "However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19," Fauci added. pic.twitter.com/cl0KG0DsMr
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022
MORE – "However, some particularly vulnerable groups may continue to need more frequent vaccination against COVID-19," Fauci added. pic.twitter.com/cl0KG0DsMr
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 6, 2022
One user replied:
“More frequent vaccination. In 2019 that statement would have gotten the head of the NIH laughed out of a job”
"More frequent vaccination"
In 2019 that statement would have gotten the head of the NIH laughed out of a job
— thebadegg (@thebadegg3) September 6, 2022
"More frequent vaccination"
In 2019 that statement would have gotten the head of the NIH laughed out of a job
— thebadegg (@thebadegg3) September 6, 2022
Further twitter users criticised the comments:
Dr fauci is wrong, as usual.
The new variants are less virulent. We are near herd immunity. The new.boosters, like the vaccine, have little to no efficacy. https://t.co/shbnFN3vYq
— GenX Deplorable Scientist (@piggylou73) September 6, 2022
Dr fauci is wrong, as usual.
The new variants are less virulent. We are near herd immunity. The new.boosters, like the vaccine, have little to no efficacy. https://t.co/shbnFN3vYq
— GenX Deplorable Scientist (@piggylou73) September 6, 2022
That’s because the United States government owns the vaccine and Dr. Fauci😡
— McCool🇺🇸 Fatima/Lourdes #STOPHUMANTRAFFICKING! (@MccoolPatrician) September 6, 2022
That’s because the United States government owns the vaccine and Dr. Fauci😡
— McCool🇺🇸 Fatima/Lourdes #STOPHUMANTRAFFICKING! (@MccoolPatrician) September 6, 2022
Since he is THE Covid coordinator
He will make sure that he stays " RIGHT " no matter what
Fauci hoped and believed in the vaccine
He believes its from God
I guess that makes them both untouchable, for now
— B L A C K (@Quant_111) September 6, 2022
Since he is THE Covid coordinator
He will make sure that he stays " RIGHT " no matter what
Fauci hoped and believed in the vaccine
He believes its from God
I guess that makes them both untouchable, for now
— B L A C K (@Quant_111) September 6, 2022
Yet not one democrat or fauci ever wants to make China responsible for something so awful you need a yearly vaccine for it?
— Bonnie (@BonBee81) September 6, 2022
Yet not one democrat or fauci ever wants to make China responsible for something so awful you need a yearly vaccine for it?
— Bonnie (@BonBee81) September 6, 2022
The news of potential yearly mRNA injections comes after Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday, August 22: “I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.”
In addition Dr Anthony Fauci joked and mocked conspiracy theorists stating that he “developed the ancestral model strain” of the virus that causes Covid, as reported on Thursday, August 11.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.