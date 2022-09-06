By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 15:01

El Campello's 'Sala Jove' resumes on September 9 with different opening times. Image: El Campello Town Hall

The Sala Jove in Alicante’s El Campello will resume its activity with a slightly reduced timetable to avoid the high temperatures.

The opening hours during the month of September will be Fridays and Saturdays from 7:00.PM to 11:00.PM and Sundays from 7:00.PM to 9:00.PM.

In October opening hours will be adjusted according to weather conditions, El Campello Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.

The Sala Jove is a space aimed at young people in the municipality aged between 12 and 30 and operates in the sports centre in Calle Alcalde Oncina Giner, where a variety of board games, table tennis, video games, table football and other entertainment is on offer.

The councillor for Youth, Cristian Palomares (PP), pointed out: “It is a space created for friends to meet up and spend the afternoon.”

“In addition, we have two monitors with lots of ideas and a desire to work, who will propose video games tournaments, ping-pong or whatever you feel like at the time,” Cristian added.

