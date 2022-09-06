Elderly man loses his life in drowning incident at Son Caliu beach in Calanova, Mallorca

By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 0:01

Image of Son Caliu beach in Palmanova, Mallorca. Credit: Google maps - Pavel Piskunov

A drowning incident at Son Caliu beach in Calanova, on the Balearic island of Mallorca resulted in the death of an elderly man.

An elderly bather reportedly lost his life on the beach of Son Caliu, in Palmanova, on the popular Balearic island of Mallorca. The incident occurred during the early afternoon hours of Sunday, September 4. It is believed that the man was in the water swimming when he suddenly got into difficulty for as yet unknown reasons.

The emergency services were alerted and patrols from the Guardia Civil were promptly in attendance at the location. An ambulance from the Servei d’Atencio Medica Urgent (SAMU-061) was also deployed, complete with a medical team.

Despite their best efforts to revive the man, they were unable to save his life and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s body was subsequently transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine, as reported by ultimahora.es.

