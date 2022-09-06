Extreme heat warning for Valencia and Alicante  issued by AEMET

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 September 2022 • 8:05

Extreme heat - Image Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com

An extreme heat warning has been issued by Spain’s Meteorological Agency for parts of the Valencia and Alicante regions.

The warning issued on Tuesday, September 6 covers the period 1 pm through to 7 pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Temperatures in excess of 36 degrees are expected for this period in the southern and coastal regions of Alicante and in the southern and northern coastal regions of Valencia.

Escaping the extreme heat is La Marina Alta and the interior, as well as the province of Castellon.

06/09 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en C. Valenciana. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/CJXqTmxnKX https://t.co/9F6f3IVVlM — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 5, 2022

AEMET have warned residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat, with successive heatwaves having already caused excessive deaths due to heat exhaustion this summer.

