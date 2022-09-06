Extreme heat warning for Valencia and Alicante  issued by AEMET

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 September 2022 • 8:05
Extreme heat - Image Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com
The warning issued on Tuesday, September 6 covers the period 1 pm through to 7 pm on Wednesday, September 7.
Temperatures in excess of 36 degrees are expected for this period in the southern and coastal regions of Alicante and in the southern and northern coastal regions of Valencia.
Escaping the extreme heat is La Marina Alta and the interior, as well as the province of Castellon.
06/09 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en C. Valenciana. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/CJXqTmxnKX https://t.co/9F6f3IVVlM
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 5, 2022
06/09 00:06 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en C. Valenciana. Activos MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 00:06 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/CJXqTmxnKX https://t.co/9F6f3IVVlM
— AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) September 5, 2022
AEMET have warned residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat, with successive heatwaves having already caused excessive deaths due to heat exhaustion this summer.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.