Extreme heat warning for Valencia and Alicante  issued by AEMET

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 September 2022 • 8:05

Extreme heat - Image Antonio Guillem / Shutterstock.com

An extreme heat warning has been issued by Spain’s Meteorological Agency for parts of the Valencia and Alicante regions.

The warning issued on Tuesday, September 6 covers the period 1 pm through to 7 pm on Wednesday, September 7.

Temperatures in excess of 36 degrees are expected for this period in the southern and coastal regions of Alicante and in the southern and northern coastal regions of Valencia.

Escaping the extreme heat is La Marina Alta and the interior, as well as the province of Castellon.

AEMET have warned residents to take the necessary precautions to protect themselves from the extreme heat, with successive heatwaves having already caused excessive deaths due to heat exhaustion this summer.

Written by

Peter McLaren-Kennedy

Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

