WATCH: HUGE fire in Kryvyi Rih as Russian cruise missiles strike Ukrainian oil depot. Image: @TerrorAlarm/Twitter

VIDEOS circulating online on Tuesday, September 6 show a huge fire reportedly a result of a Russian cruise missile strike on a Ukrainian fuel storage facility in Kryvyi Rih (Ukraine).

A huge fire is currently raging at an oil depot in Ukraine’s Kryvyi Rih following a Russian cruise missile strike.

“Firefighters and fire equipment are at work. The scale of destruction and information about victims is being confirmed,” the – head of the Dnipropetrovsk military administration said.

Videos circulating online show the extent of the blaze.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out at around 9.37 am (local time) after the oil depot had reportedly come under fire at an hour prior.

Firefighters and a fire train are on the scene, as reported by Pravda.

The news outlet reported that the number of victims, if any, is currently unknown.

An air raid alert was announced on Tuesday morning throughout Ukraine. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, it lasted an hour and a half, from 7.02 am to 8.32 am.

It is believed that Russia launched two missile strikes and destroyed the oil depot.

One person on Twitter reacted to the missile strike.

Another person speculated: “Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS inflicted a missile strike on the oil depot in Krivoy Rog. The fire has not yet been contained. The launch of X-101 missiles was made over the Caspian Sea.”

“In Kryvyi Rih, Russians hit an oil depot. Missile launches were from the area of ​​the Caspian Sea. With strikes on oil depots, the Russians are trying to somehow slow down the counteroffensive of our troops in the Kherson region,” another person said.

In Kryvyi Rih, russians hit oil depot.

On Wednesday, August 31, an oil depot reportedly caught fire in the north of Russian-occupied Crimea.

