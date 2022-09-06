By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 17:16

Firefighters rescue 71-year-old cyclist after falling down embankment in Spain's Mallorca Credit: Twitter @BombersdeMca

Firefighters in Spain’s Mallorca rescued a 71-year-old cyclist, who was injured after falling down an embankment in the area around Coll de Sa Batalla, in Sóller, on Tuesday, September 6.

Mallorca firefighters reported the incident of the 71-year-old cyclist on Twitter:

“Simultaneous rescue: -Rescue with ankle injury at Castillo de Alaró, #GRMInca .

-Rescue of a cyclist on the roadside with multiple injuries. He has fallen from about 8 meters near the Coll de Sa Batalla, #ParcSóller and 2 firefighters #ParcInca .”

Rescat simultani:

-Porteig amb lesió al turmell al Castell d'Alaró, #GRMInca.

-Rescat d'un ciclista a vorera de carretera amb múltiples lesions. Ha caigut d'uns 8 metres a prop del Coll de Sa Batalla, #ParcSóller i 2 bombers #ParcInca. pic.twitter.com/FYyJrpuwrk — Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) September 6, 2022

According to sources from the Mallorca fire brigade, the incident took place at around 11:20 a.m.

The man was assisted by firefighters and by members of the Sóller park rescue team and taken by a mobile ICU of the 061 to the Hospital de Inca.

The news follows similar reports of a 77-year-old swimmer, who was unconscious in the sea at the Murcia beach of Las Palmeras, in Los Narejos (Los Alcázares) was rescued by lifeguards and medical staff who later attended and transferred the man to hospital.

Emergency services were phoned at roughly 11.25 a.m by the beach lifeguards, who reported that they had rescued an unconscious swimmer and were beginning resuscitation manoeuvres.

Ambulance and medical staff from the Emergency and Civil Protection Service of the Los Alcázares Town Council and a Mobile Emergency Unit (UME) with medical staff from the 061 Emergency and Health Emergency Department were mobilised to the scene.

