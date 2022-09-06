First friendly game of the season for Marina Alta’s Barbarians Rugby kicks off

By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 12:21

Photo of the winning teams from the 2021 tournament. Image: Barbarians Rugby Club

The Barbarians Rugby Team based in Marina Alta on the Costa Blanca is taking its under 16’s and senior’s teams to Valencia on Sunday, September 16.

The team will be playing Tatami at the newly created all-weather sports rugby ground at Picanya in the Valencian region.

On September 17, the Barbarians will host the second annual “Torneo Pollo” at the Costa Blanca Denia ground.

In memory of a former player, this year’s tournament is a 15-a-side competition split between seniors and under 16s with teams coming from Valencia and Majorca to compete in a friendly. Whilst it will have a competitive atmosphere the match will be followed by a fiesta at the club’s bar headquarters near the ground.

It should make for fantastic watching and all visitors are welcome to the grounds and after party.

If you played before in the UK and still fancy a game and live in the Marina Alta area, you are very welcome to have a run out at training with the squad every Tuesday and Thursday.

There are players from Spain, Argentina, NZ, the UK, France, Italy, Canada, Chile and Ecuador. Basically, you could say the Barbarians are a multinational set-up which evokes the culture of Barbarians Rugby.

Please call Santi (Spanish) on 676612357 or Mac (English) on 609646349 for more information.

