By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 11:24

German classical and crossover violinist David Garrett buys rare violin for MILLIONS. Image: Matthias Wehnert/Shutterstock.com

WORLD-RENOWNED German classical and crossover violinist David Garrett has realised a dream by buying an iconic violin for MILLIONS.

David Garrett, who is recognisable for performing the German national anthem as part of the opening ceremonies at the Formula 1 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, has purchased a violin made by the famous Italian violin maker Guarneri del Gesù (1698-1744) for €3.5 million.

The violinist, who turned 42 on Sunday, September 4, revealed to German news outlet Bild that he had to sell several properties in order to pay for the instrument – which he bought as a present for himself.

“I have fulfilled a lifelong dream [by buying it],” he told the news outlet.

“For the money, I’ll have to part with one of my properties and sell an apartment in New York. But this violin is worth it to me!”

The violin made by the Italian instrument maker Guarneri del Gesù is unique in terms of its sound quality, according to Garrett. Plus there are only around 150 to 200 copies worldwide.

Garrett said that “winning the auction to buy the violin was like winning the lottery for me.”

The German, who at the age of 21 was invited to perform at the BBC Proms, took part in the auction from a hotel in Frankfurt.