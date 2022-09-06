By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 11:24
German classical and crossover violinist David Garrett buys rare violin for MILLIONS. Image: Matthias Wehnert/Shutterstock.com
David Garrett, who is recognisable for performing the German national anthem as part of the opening ceremonies at the Formula 1 2020 Eifel Grand Prix, has purchased a violin made by the famous Italian violin maker Guarneri del Gesù (1698-1744) for €3.5 million.
The violinist, who turned 42 on Sunday, September 4, revealed to German news outlet Bild that he had to sell several properties in order to pay for the instrument – which he bought as a present for himself.
“I have fulfilled a lifelong dream [by buying it],” he told the news outlet.
“For the money, I’ll have to part with one of my properties and sell an apartment in New York. But this violin is worth it to me!”
The violin made by the Italian instrument maker Guarneri del Gesù is unique in terms of its sound quality, according to Garrett. Plus there are only around 150 to 200 copies worldwide.
Garrett said that “winning the auction to buy the violin was like winning the lottery for me.”
The German, who at the age of 21 was invited to perform at the BBC Proms, took part in the auction from a hotel in Frankfurt.
Garrett began playing the violin at the age of four and was hailed as a child prodigy early in his career. He received his first record deal at the age of twelve.
Earlier this year, another Guarneri del Gesù was auctioned at the Aguttes auction house near Paris.
Dubbed the “Leonardo da Vinci of violins”, the violin went up for auction on June 3.
Describing the violin, Sophie Perrine of the Aguttes auction house said: There are many violins, but this one is like selling a Rembrandt, a Goya, or even a Leonardo da Vinci painting”.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
