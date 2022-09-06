BREAKING: Italian TV personality Franco Terlizzi arrested in Milan as part ‘Ndrangheta gang investigations

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 11:53

FORMER Italian boxer and reality TV star Franco Terlizzi was arrested in Milan on Tuesday, September 6 as part of a criminal investigation into Italy’s notorious ‘Ndrangheta gang.

Franco Terlizzi was among thirteen people arrested in the early hours of September 6 as part of an operation against the notorious ‘Ndrangheta gang – a prominent Italian Mafia-type organised crime syndicate and criminal society based in the peninsular and mountainous region of Calabria.

Terlizzi, known as ‘Francone’ in the world of Milanese nightlife, who was usually seen hanging around with bouncers from the Hollywood disco in Milan, allegedly had connections with the Flachi family.

The former boxer and star of Italy’s ‘Island of the Famous’ is alleged to be a front man of Davide Flachi, the son of Comasina boss Pepè Flachi who died in January.

Davide is now believed to be the leader of the Italian Mafia-style gang.

Police investigations also led to the seizure of assets at a car body shop and a sports goods store.

Both businesses are located in the province of Milan and, according to the investigation, are allegedly owned by Davide Flachi, according to Fanpage.it.

The news outlet noted that officers also discovered the drug routes used by the gang, who shipped cocaine, hashish and marijuana to Switzerland.

This discovery apparently allowed officers to carry out seizures in Swiss territory. It also identified and stopped gun trafficking, including Kalashnikov machine guns.

More to follow…