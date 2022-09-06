Kittynomica is guaranteed to witness impressive value rises these few months with coins like Shiba Inu and Elrond

By EWN • 06 September 2022 • 8:36

It’s not every day that new coins in the world of cryptocurrency win high praise from huge investors. Most new coins have absolutely little to no potential to succeed and this is something that crypto enthusiasts dread. Kittynomica (KIN) is among the new coins that have been touted to do great things in the market in the remaining months of this year just like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Elrond (EGLD). Let’s see how.

Kittynomica (KIN)

Kittynomica (KIN) is a fantastic crypto with Immense potential to do great things. Its impressive offering is to make sure users are able to create metaverse of their own. With this, it has a reward system making use of KIN as a means.

Kittynomica (KIN) is created on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) and has been aiming to make sure crypto users get a feel of what it’s like to have a metaverse. In such a metaverse, NFT trading will be made possible and that won’t be the only thing to be done there. Users will be able to also swap meme coins for NFTs as they deem fit.

From its whitepaper, we can see that the project is completely focused on making sure users can get access to unique opportunities that will help them create more together. These things created will be co-owned and will serve as an extra income source.

It’s also important to note that Kittynomica (KIN) is making sure it’s able to offer the very best of metaverse creation. Members of the society will be given access to unique voting rights and this will make sure things are done accordingly. With this voting right, users in the ecosystem can easily reject or accept all changes and updates proposed in the society.

Buy Blockonnect Now

Users of this coin will be given access to actually go ahead and stake their coins so that they can get more income from their staked coin.

It’s also important to note that Kittynomica (KIN) users will be allowed to easily stake their coins and earn from these staking. There’s no doubt that Kittynomica (KIN) is not going to succeed, given its very unique use case.

Elrond (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) is a unique coin that’s been doing great things so far in the world of crypto. Having hit the market in 2020, Elrond (EGLD) has been able to make its mark in the world of crypto.

What it’s known for is to actually bringing crypto users the opportunity to access various cross-chain Interoperability systems with which they can make things happen faster in their blockchain of choice.

Elrond (EGLD) offers unique means of accessing blockchain services with massive transaction speed. With its relatively low transaction fees, this coin is a guaranteed investor favourite. Its native token is utilised for several options. These include serving as a governance token as well as a means for staking and getting rewards.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a fantastic well-known meme coin that’s being doing a great job since 2020. As a coin, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been around for a while now and even though it started out as a meme coin, it’s gone on to get a market cap of over $6.7 billion.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has served to provide great payment means without having to go through any form of middleman. More often than not the middlemen are banks that are usually very centralized.

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) has done so much since it hit the market, it’s important to note that there’s still a lot to come from this coin.

Make sure you don’t miss out on any of these coins!

Buy Blockonnect Now

Sponsored