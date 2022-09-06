By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 8:44

l'Alfas del Pi exhibition 'Balconades' can be visited until October 2. Image: l'Alfas del Pi Town Hall

The ‘Balconades’ exhibition has arrived at Costa Blanca’s l’Alfas del Pi, an initiative from the neighbouring town of Altea, and is now in its twenty-fourth year.

This year it is made up of 64 canvases, made by established and amateur artists of different nationalities, l’Alfas del Pi Town Hall confirmed.

The art is on display until October 2 and hangs from the facades and balconies of houses in the old Alfasino town, on streets such as Federico García Lorca, Baldons, Tinent Seguí, Ametler Amarg, El Gall, Major or La Plata.

The mayor of Culture of l’Alfas del Pi, Manuel Casado, encourages residents and visitors to walk the streets of the old town and visit this great open-air exhibition.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.