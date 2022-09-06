By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 8:44
l'Alfas del Pi exhibition 'Balconades' can be visited until October 2. Image: l'Alfas del Pi Town Hall
This year it is made up of 64 canvases, made by established and amateur artists of different nationalities, l’Alfas del Pi Town Hall confirmed.
The art is on display until October 2 and hangs from the facades and balconies of houses in the old Alfasino town, on streets such as Federico García Lorca, Baldons, Tinent Seguí, Ametler Amarg, El Gall, Major or La Plata.
The mayor of Culture of l’Alfas del Pi, Manuel Casado, encourages residents and visitors to walk the streets of the old town and visit this great open-air exhibition.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.