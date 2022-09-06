Metacryp may become the top dog in the Metaverse in the coming years, while Cardano and TRON keep raising the bar

By EWN • 06 September 2022 • 8:37

Metacryp (MTCR) has been one of the newest entrants into the Web3 space recently, but it’s already generating buzz. What is Metacryp about, and why should you bother about it? We’ll be discussing these questions in this article.

We’ll also be looking briefly at Cardano and Tron, two famed Ethereum Killers, as they stay determined to become the best blockchain available to humankind. We’ve cooked a sumptuous meal for you. Please dig in.

Metacryp (MTCR) – set to take on the biggest and the best in the Metaverse

Metacryp (MTCR) might be the new kid in the block, but it’s taking no prisoners in its quest to become the metaverse game of choice for Web3 and gaming enthusiasts alike.

One advantage of Metacryp (MTCR) is the fast onboarding process. Users do not need to go through overburdened login protocols before they can get access to the game. No personal information is required on the platform, which means that users can share their wallets publicly.

There is also the issue of trust. Users do not have to fear their rewards going missing because there are smart contracts to ensure that user participation is fully and adequately rewarded. Metacryp (MTCR) is the native token of the Metacryp GameFi ecosystem.

It is used in rewarding users, payment of transaction fees, governance, and generally for transfer of value across the network.

Metacryp is currently on presale, with many juicy bonuses on offer. For example, there is a 70% bonus on presale purchases worth $3000. There is also a 13% bonus on purchases made with BNB. Just by taking advantage of all the bonuses available, you’d be doubling the value of your purchase from the get-go.

Cardano (ADA) – remains resolute in its quest to be the best

Cardano (ADA) is already one of the world’s most used blockchains. App developers and crypto users use it to launch their dApps, tokens, smart contracts, and other projects. It’s one of the cheapest blockchains and has very efficient and energy-conserving technology, especially with its Proof of Stake consensus mechanism.

ADA is the native token of the Cardano blockchain and is among the most traded daily. It is one of the 12 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap, showing no signs of slowing down, with constant improvements periodically being made to the blockchain.

TRON (TRX) – remains a blockchain of choice for millions of Crypto Users.

Tron (TRX) is one of the most used blockchains in the world. It has negligible transaction fees, unlike Ethereum (ETH), which has high transaction fees. It also has superior technology compared to Ethereum as it is faster and more energy efficient (Ethereum can barely process 14 transactions per second).

With all these features and more, it’s no wonder that Tron has been dubbed the “Ethereum Killer.” It is constantly breaking new frontiers and blazing new trails, and so it’s getting hard for Ethereum to keep up. It is only a matter of time before Ethereum is overtaken now.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for an already established crypto project, consider purchasing some TRON (TRX) or Cardano (ADA). If however, you’re looking for a new and viable project to buy into, then Metacryp (MTCR) might be what you’re looking for. Get in on the presale now, and you’ll be glad you did.

Sponsored