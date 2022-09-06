BREAKING NEWS: Shooting incident reported in Britannia, Saskatchewan, Canada Close
Trending:

Pedro Sanchez promises Spain will not see “blackouts or rationing” over Russian gas

By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 19:21

Pedro Sanchez promises Spain will not see "blackouts or rationing" over Russian gas Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

The Prime Minister of Spain promised that Spain would not be affected by the lack of Russian gas currently seen in Europe, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Pedro Sanchez shared footage of his promise that Spain will not suffer any consequences over Russian gas on his official Twitter account:

“We are one of the European countries least dependent on Russian gas. Even so, we are studying possible additional saving measures.”

“Citizens can rest assured: there will be no blackouts or rationing, only actions and recommendations, which in many cases will reduce the bill.”

To which one Twitter user responded: You underestimate the intelligence of Spaniards (residents of Spain “a country full of Spaniards”)or over there they are such “believers”😂”

The Prime Minister of Spain continued his speech on Russian gas:

“The government will approve a derogation for cogeneration installations in gas-intensive industries to be covered by the Iberian mechanism. This measure is in addition to the 850 million we have invested in protecting the electro- and gas-intensive industry.”

“There is uncertainty in certain economic aspects. However, there is one certainty: as long as I am President of the Government, the State and all its financial resources will be at the service of the citizens and not the other way around.”

“We are going to put the interests of the people before everything else.”

Another user responded: “On the other hand, we depend too much on the USA, which I consider to be worse. Incidentally, we pollute more, etc. ”

“The mess you have made against Russia, leaving the EU sold out and Ukraine in death to satisfy yankee ambition, I hope it will take its toll (never better said) on a people on the rise.”

“Lie, as always,” replied another user sharing an article that claimed Spain were the biggest buyers of Russian gas in August.

The news comes after Russian energy company Gazprom announced that gas transactions between Russia and China will now be paid in their respective national currencies of roubles and RMB, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

 

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Joshua Manning

Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading