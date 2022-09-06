By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 19:21

Pedro Sanchez promises Spain will not see "blackouts or rationing" over Russian gas Credit: Twitter @sanchezcastejon

The Prime Minister of Spain promised that Spain would not be affected by the lack of Russian gas currently seen in Europe, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

Pedro Sanchez shared footage of his promise that Spain will not suffer any consequences over Russian gas on his official Twitter account:

“We are one of the European countries least dependent on Russian gas. Even so, we are studying possible additional saving measures.”

“Citizens can rest assured: there will be no blackouts or rationing, only actions and recommendations, which in many cases will reduce the bill.”

To which one Twitter user responded: You underestimate the intelligence of Spaniards (residents of Spain “a country full of Spaniards”)or over there they are such “believers”😂”

Subestima la inteligencia de los españoles (residentes en España "un país lleno de españoles")o por allá son tan "creyones"😂 — 🇻🇪nestor (@nexx57) September 6, 2022

The Prime Minister of Spain continued his speech on Russian gas:

“The government will approve a derogation for cogeneration installations in gas-intensive industries to be covered by the Iberian mechanism. This measure is in addition to the 850 million we have invested in protecting the electro- and gas-intensive industry.”

El Gobierno aprobará una excepción para las instalaciones de cogeneración de las industrias con gran consumo de gas para que queden cubiertas por el mecanismo ibérico. Esta medida se suma a los 850 millones que hemos invertido en proteger a la industria electro y gas intensiva. pic.twitter.com/XUhDTnr0d0 — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 6, 2022

“There is uncertainty in certain economic aspects. However, there is one certainty: as long as I am President of the Government, the State and all its financial resources will be at the service of the citizens and not the other way around.”

“We are going to put the interests of the people before everything else.”

Hay incertidumbre en ciertos aspectos económicos. Sin embargo, hay una certeza: mientras sea presidente del Gobierno, el Estado y todos sus recursos financieros van a estar al servicio de la ciudadanía y no al revés.

Vamos a poner el interés de la gente por delante de todo. pic.twitter.com/d2OnOOgkYk — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 6, 2022

Another user responded: “On the other hand, we depend too much on the USA, which I consider to be worse. Incidentally, we pollute more, etc. ”

“The mess you have made against Russia, leaving the EU sold out and Ukraine in death to satisfy yankee ambition, I hope it will take its toll (never better said) on a people on the rise.”

Por contra dependemos en demasía de EEUU que lo considero peor. De paso contaminamos más etc. El rollo que os habéis montado contra Rusia dejando vendida a la UE y en la muerte a Ucrania para saciar la ambición yankee espero fase factura (nunca mejor dicho) con un pueblo en alza. — Spnia (@TlmonSpnia) September 6, 2022

“Lie, as always,” replied another user sharing an article that claimed Spain were the biggest buyers of Russian gas in August.

The news comes after Russian energy company Gazprom announced that gas transactions between Russia and China will now be paid in their respective national currencies of roubles and RMB, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

