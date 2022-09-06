By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 12:40

Plane with large-calibre weapons leaves for Ukraine from Spain's Torrejon air base. Image: Spanish Government

A T-23 aircraft of the Spanish Air Force took off from the Torrejon de Ardoz Air Base (Madrid) carrying large calibre field artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Today’s flight makes this the fifth flight with weapons donated to Ukraine by Spain in recent days, the Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.

Last week, four flights took off from the Rota base (Cadiz), with the support of an allied country. The shipments that have been made in recent days total 75 pallets of large-calibre ammunition.

Also today, in response to an express request made by the Ukrainian Defence Minister during the last ministerial meeting in Prague, the Spanish Ministry of Defence sent a lorry with medical material.

Likewise, in response to the urgent request from the Ukrainian authorities for material and uniforms for winter conditions, twenty trailer trucks have already left Spain with the material prepared throughout the month of August by the Army’s PCAMI.

Ten of them have already arrived in Poland and another ten are in transit.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.