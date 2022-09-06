Police charge cyclist knocked down trying to overtake a car

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 September 2022 • 11:47

The police have charged a cyclist who was knocked down on Sunday while trying to overtake a car, sparking a huge debate online as to who is the guilty party.

The Mossos announced on Tuesday, September 6 that the cyclist had been charged despite the car he was trying to overtake not allowing him to do so. That resulted in the cyclist making a dangerous move that caused a collision between him and an oncoming car.

The cyclist was riding on a winding road trying to overtake the car in front of him, according to a video of the moment that has gone viral on social networks and which has sparked outrage because the cyclist ended up being run over.

A video taken of the incident shows the driver of the car moving over and braking so as to block the passage of the cyclist.

The incident has resulted in extensive debate online as to who is responsible, with some blaming the motorist and others the cyclist.

Many of the comments point to infringements by both parties, ultimately, however, it comes down to the attitude of both. In this case, neither party was willing to give way. That is always a recipe for disaster with the cyclist coming off worst this time.

Whilst the law is clear about giving way to cyclists, it also does require cyclists to follow the law and in this case, it is questionable whether the individual has. Perhaps more importantly, using the road requires care to be taken.

Clearly, the Mossos have taken the view that the cyclist who was knocked down trying to overtake a car, is guilty of breaking the law and of causing the accident. As a result the cyclist has been charged by the police. Do you think they are right?

