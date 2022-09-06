By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 18:34

San Vicente del Raspeig to offer reduced-price chiropody service for retired people. Image; Monika Olszewska/Shutterstock.com

The Council for the Elderly in Costa Blanca’s San Vicente del Raspeig is now offering a reduced-price chiropody service for retired people over 60 years of age living in the area.

This initiative is the result of collaboration with the Official College of Chiropodists of the Valencian Community and, in time, aims to be established in the town.

Noelia Hernan, councillor for the Elderly, explained that this project is the result of collaboration between institutions established in the town, San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.

Noelia confirmed that: “The councillor for the Elderly contacted the Official College of Chiropodists, who provided us with the clinics located in San Vicente del Raspeig.”

“Subsequently, we made contact with the clinics and offered them to join the project. This has been the result of such a rewarding initiative for our seniors,” she added.

To make an appointment, those interested should contact:-

Clínica Serra Fisioterapia (Avda. Almassera, 21), telephone (+34) 660 208 309

Clínica Podología J. Zaila (C/Pintor Sorolla, 25), telephone (+34) 672 221 623

