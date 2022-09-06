By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 18:34
San Vicente del Raspeig to offer reduced-price chiropody service for retired people. Image; Monika Olszewska/Shutterstock.com
This initiative is the result of collaboration with the Official College of Chiropodists of the Valencian Community and, in time, aims to be established in the town.
Noelia Hernan, councillor for the Elderly, explained that this project is the result of collaboration between institutions established in the town, San Vicente del Raspeig Town Hall confirmed on Tuesday, September 6.
Noelia confirmed that: “The councillor for the Elderly contacted the Official College of Chiropodists, who provided us with the clinics located in San Vicente del Raspeig.”
“Subsequently, we made contact with the clinics and offered them to join the project. This has been the result of such a rewarding initiative for our seniors,” she added.
To make an appointment, those interested should contact:-
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.