Spain announces the arrival of 10 million doses of Omicron-adapted vaccines

By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 8:08

Spain's Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. Image: Spanish government

Spain’s Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, announced the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine adapted to the Omicron variant in September to be used for the second booster dose.

The Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) has also approved the allocation of almost €23M for three prevention and action programmes aimed at rare and neurodegenerative diseases, including ALS, mental health and cancer prevention.

The first shipment of these vaccines will arrive this week and will be made available to the autonomous communities and cities, the Spanish government has confirmed.

The Public Health Commission will meet shortly to determine the starting date for these inoculations, having already decided to begin with people in residential homes and those over 80 years of age.

This announcement was made at the extraordinary plenary session of the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (CISNS) where, among other matters, the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and the monkeypox alert were analysed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.