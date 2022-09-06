By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 8:28

Spain's KH-7: The most important night race in Europe. Image: Sevile Town Hall

10,000 participants have so far confirmed their attendance for the KH-7 Nocturna del Guadalquivir which is one of the most popular in the world.

The delegate of Ecological Transition and Sports, David Guevara, confirmed that: “This event transcends the sporting aspect to become a social phenomenon,” Seville Town Hall has confirmed.

David added: “Everyone who wants to enjoy a journey through Seville’s history is invited, regardless of their athletic abilities. It will also have an important economic impact for the city thanks to the runners who come from all over the world.”

This years Guadalquivir KH7 Night Run starts and finishes in the Paseo de las Delicias. The 8.5-kilometre run will use the traditional route in the surroundings of the Ibero-American Exposition of 1929.

Registration is open to everyone but is free of charge to those born after 2006. Registration is compulsory in order to participate and collect the runner’s bag.

A fee of €5.50 is charged for the ordinary race bib and discounts are offered for people with reduced mobility, economic difficulties and residents in the municipality or those over 65 years of age.

CLICK HERE to register participation online.

