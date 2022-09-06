By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 16:05

Spain's water reserve is currently holding only 35 per cent of its capacity. Image: Spanish government

The reservoirs currently store 19,671 cubic hectometres (hm³) of water, decreasing in the last week by 503 cubic hectometres (0.9 per cent of the current total capacity of the reservoirs).

According to the Spanish government on Tuesday, September 6, the reserve by area is as follows:

Eastern Cantabrian is at 69.9 per cent.

Western Cantabrian at 58.7 per cent.

Miño-Sil at 47.6 per cent.

Galicia Coast at 55.3 per cent.

Internal basins of the Basque Country at 76.2 per cent.

Duero at 37.1 per cent.

Tagus at 37.1 per cent.

Guadiana at 24.2 per cent.

Tinto, Odiel and Piedras at 66.4 per cent.

Guadalete-Barbate at 24.5 per cent.

Guadalquivir at 21.4 per cent.

Andalusian Mediterranean Basin at 41.1 per cent.

Segura at 36.2 per cent.

Jucar at 54.6 per cent.

Ebro at 41.5 per cent.

Internal basins of Catalonia at 38.7 per cent.

Rainfall has considerably affected the Mediterranean basin and, to a lesser extent, the Atlantic basin.

Atlantic slope: the maximum occurred in Reus (A) with 38.5 mm (38.5 l/m²).

