By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 13:31

Spanish, English, and French language courses for foreigners in Benidorm. Image: Benidiorm Town Hall

Benidorm’s Department of Education confirms that classes will begin the second fortnight of September and will end in May.

Councillor for Education, Maite Moreno, confirmed that the English courses “will be taught through the beEnglish Lab online platform of the Miguel Hernandez University” that will “certify” the students who pass the course.

Registration is now open for the municipal program ‘AD’I’, Aula de Idiomas, in which English levels A1 (beginner) and A2 (elementary) can be studied.

French (elementary); and Spanish for foreigners, A1, A2 and B1 in the modalities of oral skills, grammatical skills and DELE (preparation for the diploma of Spanish as a foreign language).

Aula de Idiomas is a service aimed at people over 14 years of age who wish to acquire sufficient knowledge of other languages ​​to be able to communicate in everyday situations.

It is located in the municipal building attached to the CEIP Leonor Canalejas, on Calle Escuelas in Benidorm.

For more information or to register for the courses consult the municipal website www.benidorm.org or telephone (+34) 966 815 471.

