Strikes averted as German airline Lufthansa reaches agreement with pilots’ union VC

By Chris King • 06 September 2022 • 19:04
Image of Lufthansa jets at Frankfurt airport.
Credit: Nate Hovee/ Shutterstock.com
As reported this afternoon, Tuesday, September 6, the German airline Lufthansa has reached a last-minute agreement with the pilots’ union VC. This means that the strike action planned for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7, has been averted. The unions were in dispute with the carrier over the salaries being offered to their pilots.
JUST IN: German airline #Lufthansa (https://t.co/w0yDG95kGF) and pilots' union VC had reached a deal on Tuesday in a wage dispute, averting a second strike that had been planned for later this week. pic.twitter.com/iChk5pIxoP
— BNN Newsroom (@BNNBreaking) September 6, 2022
Hundreds of flights were already cancelled last week, causing travel disruption for around 130,000 travellers. A total of 817 flights were cut out of the 1,187 that were scheduled, mostly affecting its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich. Lufthansa claimed the industrial action cost it at least €32 million.
“An agreement has been reached over wages”, confirmed a spokesperson for the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union. Lufthansa bosses later confirmed this news but added that the deal was not final. For the time being at least, it has delayed the impending strike action.
Both sides had become embroiled in a war of words over the proposed strikes. The airline had accused union bosses of ‘continuing on the path of escalation’, while VC had threatened to convene the action unless a ‘serious offer’ was forthcoming.
According to dw.com, new proposals are due to be revealed this coming Friday, September 9, which may, or may not, lead to a final agreement being sealed.
