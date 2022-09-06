By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 7:55

Teulada Moraira celebrates International Day of Older Persons with games, paella and dancing. Image: Teluda/Moraira Town Hall

The Department for the Elderly, under the authority of Veronica Martínez of Costa Blanca’s Moraira region, has organised a series of activities to celebrate the International Day of Older Persons.

On Saturday, October 1, from 11:00.AM there will be tournaments of different games including dominoes, Parcheesi and petanque.

At around 2:00.PM there will be a giant paella and, at the end, the Town Hall is hoping everyone will be dancing!

It is important to note that for the petanque tournaments players must bring their own playing material.

The event is open to everyone. Registration is free and should be confirmed by calling (+34) 96 574 01 58 extension 1100.

The deadline for registration is Wednesday, September 28. The details to be provided are the name and surname of each attendee, contact telephone number and, in the case of retired people, their membership number.

The councillor for the area, Veronica Martínez, has encouraged all the residents of Teulada Moraira to “take part in a gathering in which we commemorate our elders in the best way we know how: by creating beautiful memories together.”

