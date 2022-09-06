By Guest Writer • 06 September 2022 • 16:08

Picardo and the new Prime Minister met in March of this year Credit: Gibraltar Government

THIS week is very important for Gibraltar and the United Kingdom as a change of Prime Minister will hopefully not reduce the support that the UK Government gives to the Rock.

Before flying to London on September 6 for further Brexit border meetings, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo wrote to new PM Liz Truss offering the warmest congratulations on behalf of both the people and the Government of Gibraltar on her new role and to thank her for her support for Gibraltar in the past.

He also wrote to outgoing PM Boris Johnson who has stood behind Gibraltar during his time in office and was instrumental in ensuring that sufficient vaccines were supplied during the pandemic in order to ensure that the entire population which wanted to be inoculated was in a timely manner.

September 10 is Gibraltar National Day and a number of MPs and Peers of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Gibraltar will arrive on the Rock on Thursday September 9 to not only show their support but to enjoy the celebrations which will take place over the long weekend.

Both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister will return to Gibraltar the following day and will update the visitors on the ongoing negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union as well as the tacking of the problems associated with the incident involving the OS 35 vessel and spill of diesel.

On Saturday the MPs and Peers will take up their place on the stage for the National Day rally. In addition to the MPs attending at the Government’s invitation three MPs invited to Gibraltar by the charity organisation Friends of the British Overseas Territories have also been invited to attend the rally and the meetings.

