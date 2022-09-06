By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 13:25

WATCH: TV anchor has "lots of questions"after suffering stroke live on-air. Image: Julie Chin/Facebook

A TV anchor who suffered a stroke live on air has revealed that she “should be just fine” but there are “still lots of questions” following the scary incident.

Oklahoma news anchor Julie Chin revealed that she “had the beginnings of a stroke” on live TV on Saturday, September 3.

She updated her worried fans via social media and said that she “should be just fine.”

“The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning,” she said on Monday, September 5.

“Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened.”

She added: “The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.

“If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come.”

The 52-year-old said that her “co-workers recognised the emergency situation unfolding and called 911.”

“Anne, Jordan, TJ, and Kaden, I’m so grateful for your quick action. I’ve always said I work on the best team, and this is one more reason why,” she said.

“I’ve spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing all sorts of tests. I’m thankful for the emergency responders and medical professionals who have shared their expertise, hearts, and smiles with me.

“My family, friends, and KJRH family have also covered me in love and covered my shifts. My Dad jokes this is the first extended period of time I’ve spent by myself since my son was born, and he’s right,” she added.

“I’m glad to share that my tests have all come back great. At this point, Doctors think I had the beginnings of a stroke, but not a full stroke. There are still lots of questions, and lots to follow up on, but the bottom line is I should be just fine.”

Videos circulating online show the moment that Julie suffered the stroke.

