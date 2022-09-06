By Joshua Manning • 06 September 2022 • 11:52

UK cybercriminal arrested in Denia for selling €210,000 illegal pirate TV content Credit: Frame Stock Footage/Shutterstock.com

The Spanish National Police have arrested a cybercriminal in the Alicante town of Denia who illegally sold paid audiovisual content over the internet and via satellite, as reported on Tuesday, September 6.

The cybercriminal ran a network that had as its centre of operations the provinces of Alicante and Malaga, where all the money that the arrested person received for illegally supplying the audiovisual content converged.

However the operation was remotely controlled from the UK, with the estimated economic damage created sitting at €210,000.

The investigators detected several channels in an instant messaging application dedicated to the illicit commercialisation of paid audiovisual content, without the necessary authorisation or permissions, reaching more than 2,300 subscribers.

The alleged perpetrator had a strong technological infrastructure that managed the websites to disseminate his illegal services.

These pages displayed articles providing all visitors with the necessary knowledge to illegally view paid content.

They also allowed users to access multimedia content illegally using mobile phones and mobile TVs with internet access.

As a result of the investigation, it was found that this application had reached more than 50,000 downloads.

Analysing the web pages, police detected that there was the possibility of subscribing to the television channels offered, the price of which varied depending on the duration of the package contracted and the number of devices on which it was to be viewed.

