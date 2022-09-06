BREAKING: Ukraine reportedly launches counteroffensive in Kharkiv region

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 16:57

RUSSIAN media channels reported that the Ukrainian army has stepped up hostilities along the entire front line in the Kharkiv region as a counteroffensive is believed to have been lauched.

The Ukrainian military has reportedly launched a counteroffensive in the Balakleya region, in the Kharkiv region on Tuesday, September 6, as reported by Russian Telegram channels.

In the Kharkiv region, the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine went on the offensive in Balakleya northwest of Izyum, the reports suggest.

Allegedly, Verbovka has already come under the control of Ukrainian forces. There is also a large arsenal with ammunition. Fighting is allegedly taking place on the outskirts of Balakleya.

According to Rybar, after several days of artillery preparation, the UA Army launched an attack on Balakleya, which had been occupied by Russia back in March.

“Local resources reported that bridges across the Balakleyka and Extreme Balakleyka rivers were blown up in order to prevent further advancement of the Army, while some of the overpasses were allegedly put out of action in advance in the previous few days,” it said on Telegram.

It added: “Despite the bravura statements of UA sources, units of the UA Army did not enter Balakleya. All battles are currently taking place in the area of ​​the village of Verbovka and the 65th arsenal located there. Reinforcements of the RU Forces were sent to the city and its environs.

“The RU Aerospace Forces attacked the headquarters of the UA Army in Chuguev, from where the leadership of the attack on Balakleya was going. In order to camouflage, the UA command set up a false command post in the city, but the RU did not fall for the trick and hit the target.

“At the same time, unconfirmed information appeared about the advance of Russian troops in the north of the Kharkiv region in the direction of the village of Shestakovo and the capture of the settlements of Bayrak and Peremoga.”

Taras Berezovets said: “After Kherson you need to know one more Ukrainian town to keep your eye on. Balakliya of Kharkiv region. It’s really important what’s going on here today and how Ukrainian army took Russians by surprise.”

After Kherson you need to know one more Ukrainian town to keep your eye on. Balakliya of Kharkiv region. It’s really important what’s going on here today and how Ukrainian army took Russians by surprise. — Taras Berezovets (@TarasBerezovets) September 6, 2022

The alleged counteroffensive comes weeks after Ukraine counteroffensive attacks amde gains in the Kherson direction, which saw Russian paratroopers flee the battlefield.

The counterattack on Monday, August 29 led to the evacuations from workplaces in Russian-controlled Novaya Kakhovka.

The head of the administration, Vladimir Leontiev, said at the time: “Workplace evacuations have been announced in Novaya Kakhovka, people are going to shelters, there are no plans to evacuate the population from the city.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.