Spiritwood RCMP arrest one suspect in Witchekan Lake First Nation shooting incident in Saskatchewan
UPDATE: Tuesday, September 6 at 6:15pm
As reported by the RCMP on its Twitter account today, Tuesday, September 6, the dangerous persons alert for Witchekan Lake First Nation issued by the Spiritwood RCMP has been cancelled.
CANCELLED: Dangerous persons alert for Witchekan Lake First Nation
Kelly Witchekan has been arrested. Police continue to search for Melvin Starblanket. If heightened safety risk is re-identified, we will alert the public. For more: https://t.co/jOFf1NyQ1y ^ch pic.twitter.com/UJshSvgvY4
— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 6, 2022
One of the suspects in the shooting incident, Kelly Witchekan, was arrested in Saskatoon late yesterday evening. 33-year-old Melvin Starblanket has not been located. He has black hair and brown eyes and is 5’9″, weighing 160 lbs.
The force continues its search for Melvin Starblanket and has warned the public to remain vigilant.
Monday, September 5 at 9:26pm
A shooting incident has been reported this afternoon at the Witchekan Lake First Nation in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Royal Canadian Mounted Police sources in the town of Spiritwood announced via its official Twitter account that shots had been fired.
Initial reports are that this incident is not linked to the ongoing investigation into the previous mass stabbings that occurred in the same area on Sunday, September 4, across James Smith Cree Nation. Several armed suspects are said to be at large, believed to have fled in a mid-2000s dark-red coloured Mustang. A Dangerous Person Alert has been issued.
1/2 Dangerous Person Alert: Spiritwood RCMP investigating reports of shots fired on Witchekan Lake First Nation. Several armed suspects at large. Suspects may be in mid-2000s dark red Mustang. https://t.co/j9sYR0oZ7J
— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 5, 2022
Members of the public have been warned to be on alert and not to venture outdoors.
2/2 Instructions to public: Seek shelter/shelter in place. Do not leave secure location. Use caution allowing people into your home. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitchhikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 911.
— RCMP Saskatchewan (@RCMPSK) September 5, 2022
Several armed suspects at large, possibly on foot.
At this time, it’s not believed to be connected to the James Smith Cree Nation investigation. pic.twitter.com/JuL7sMTJ2c
— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) September 5, 2022
This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.
